St. Albans Barracks / Fatal fire investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A2008677

TROOPERS: Sgt. David Hurwitch, Detective Sgt. Michael Mattuchio, Detective Trooper Chris Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks / Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: About 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

LOCATION: 267 Lakewood Dr., Swanton, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal fire investigation

PROPERTY OWNER: Normand Lussier

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal fire that occurred Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at a home on Lakewood Drive in Swanton.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Wednesday by the homeowner, 81-year-old Normand Lussier, who stated his girlfriend, 78-year-old Constance Hall, was unaccounted for. Crews from the fire departments in Swanton, Highgate, and St. Albans responded to the scene, along with other first-response agencies including Missisquoi Rescue. The home could not be saved and eventually collapsed due to severe fire damage. Ms. Hall was not located.

Later Wednesday afternoon, as part of Swanton Fire Chief Daniel Chevalier’s investigation, he requested the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit respond to the scene to conduct an investigation into the origin and cause of the blaze. Detectives also responded to investigate the presumed death, along with VSP’s Victim Services Unit, the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office and a death investigator from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

During processing of the scene late Thursday morning, Dec. 5, investigators discovered a body in a bedroom area of the residence believed to be that of Ms. Hall. The body of Ms. Hall’s dog, Rosie, was found with her.

The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death. There are no indications at this time that this incident is suspicious. The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is continuing, but there is no evidence it was the result of direct human involvement.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time.

- 30 -