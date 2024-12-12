Screening of 'Z: The Story of David Zychek' at Texas Music Cafe December 21st

Feel the Fire, Hear the Legacy: Experience the Unforgettable Story of David Zychek at the Texas Music Cafe, December 21st! David Zychek, the charismatic guitarist of The Groove Kings, captured in a dynamic live performance. A documentary celebrating his life and legacy will screen on December 21st, offering a heartfelt tribute to the musician who left an indelible mark on music. Ted Nugent, legendary recording artist, shares his thoughts on David Zycheck's impact in the music industry in the documentary 'Z: The Story of David Zychek' Texas Music Cafe in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, December 21st, at 7:00 PM. Ric Cabot Podmore, acclaimed songwriter and record producer, shares heartfelt reflections in the documentary Z: The Story of David Zychek, noting that Zychek's immense talent deserved far more recognition than he ever received. Beau Hill, multi-platinum producer of Ratt, Warrant, and Winger, reflects on his extensive collaborations with David Zychek in the documentary Z: The Story of David Zychek, highlighting the unique chemistry and creativity they shared in the studio.

An Unforgettable Evening: Screening of 'Z The Story of David Zychek' Documentary Followed by an Exclusive Q&A with the Directors and Cast

He perfected the groove and the grind of the music and the sensuality of the music, and then he went on his 'Zychek tangents'.” — Ted Nugent, American guitarist, singer, songwriter

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shawtime Productions is proud to announce the screening of the feature-length documentary Z: The Story of David Zychek at the Texas Music Cafe in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, December 21st, at 7:00 PM.The documentary is a heartfelt look at the life and legacy of Texas musician David Zychek. Directed by Anna Shaw and Troy Shaw, it highlights the contributions of a largely unrecognized yet profoundly talented artist who left an indelible mark on the music scene.David Zychek, an exceptional guitarist celebrated by his peers and fans, passed away in 2016 at the age of 64. Despite his talent and influence, Zychek's story has remained largely untold—until now.The documentary is narrated by Domingo "Sunny" Ortiz of the band Widespread Panic, who brings a unique perspective on Zychek's journey. Ortiz, who shared a musical connection with Zychek in the early 1970s, provides an authentic voice that helps connect the past to the present, allowing viewers to appreciate Zychek's influence.Z: The Story of David Zychek includes over 30 hours of interviews and rare performance footage from Zychek's career. Interviewees include notable artists such as Ted Nugent, Beau Hill, Brett Tuggle, Vic Johnson, Kelly Keagy, and Brad Gillis. Through their anecdotes and reflections, viewers gain unprecedented access to Zychek's life, successes, and struggles, celebrating his undeniable talent.Shawtime Productions, co-founded by Anna and Troy Shaw in 2016, has produced the documentary as a tribute to Zychek and as a recognition of undervalued artists across the music industry. With its powerful visuals, candid interviews, and the music that defined Zychek's career, the film offers an intimate exploration of fame, talent, and the complexities of the human experience.Record producer Ric Cabot Podmore, featured in the documentary, poignantly states, "He never found the fame or accolades I (and anyone else who heard him play) thought he should have received."Z: The Story of David Zychek delves into the complexities of an artist who was as gifted as he was overlooked.The documentary is currently being submitted to film festivals, with Shawtime Productions aiming to bring Zychek's story to a broader audience. Music lovers and fans of impactful storytelling are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.Join us for this special screening and celebrate David Zychek's life and music. Tickets are available now at https://shawtimeproductions.thundertix.com/events/239167 . Fans can also follow Shawtime Productions on Facebook for the latest updates, exclusive extras, and behind-the-scenes content.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact: Anna Shaw (254) 214-1788

Z: The Story of David Zychek | Trailer

