At Southern Border, Governor Newsom announces new Port-of-Entry construction to spur economic development and new efforts to bolster border security

The new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry will boost California’s economy by helping American businesses sell their goods to Mexico more efficiently, creating jobs, and lowering costs for California consumers — all while the Governor’s new CalGuard initiative enhances public safety by targeting the flow of guns, cash, and drugs that fuel cartel violence.

Boosting California’s economy

Mexico is California’s top export market, purchasing $33.3 billion worth of California products annually. Mexico is also California’s second-largest source of imports — totaling $61.5 billion worth of goods annually.

Nationally, in 2023, Mexico surpassed China as the main source of imports for the United States. It is currently the United States’ largest overall trade partner. According to the Wilson Center, nearly five million jobs in the United States are dependent on trade with Mexico.

Investing in infrastructure across the state

The new port of entry at Otay Mesa is part of the Governor’s build more, faster agenda, delivering infrastructure upgrades across the state. California has invested $480 million to prepare for the completion of the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry because of the tremendous economic benefits to the state and local communities, and an additional $140 million from a TCEP grant.

Today’s announcement initiates California’s efforts to build a new road to the port of entry — allowing this project to move as quickly as possible.

Once completed, this port of entry will relieve congestion. Currently, cars and trucks can idle at the U.S.-Mexico border for more than 3 hours. This wastes time and money and increases pollution affecting local communities. This new crossing has the potential to cut wait times in half at all nearby entry points. Find more projects in your community and track progress at build.ca.gov.

Safeguarding California’s southern border

Governor Newsom has increased resources to protect public safety, stop drug trafficking, and ensure criminals are held accountable throughout California.

In June, Governor Newsom increased deployment of CalGuard’s Counterdrug Task Force by more than doubling the number of service members interdicting fentanyl and other drugs statewide, including at California ports of entry, from 155 to nearly 400. In 2023 alone, the California National Guard’s Counterdrug Task Force seized 62,224 lbs of illegal fentanyl statewide, including at the Ports of Entry. Fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the country by U.S. citizens through ports of entry.

Today’s announcement will build upon and bolster these successes. Combined with existing initiatives to prevent illegal narcotics from being smuggled into California, CalGuard will broaden its support to federal agencies by adding criminal analysts from the Guard to state and federal counter-drug task forces, with a specific focus on targeting the flow of firearms and money from the U.S. into Mexico and beyond — which funds cartel-linked crime in the United States.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms indicate that of the 21,000 firearms recovered in Mexico between 2016 and 2022, nearly 70% had either been made or imported into the United States. A recent survey also shows that 48% of migrants who immigrated to the United States reported previously experiencing gun-related threats and violence. With CalGuard focusing on stopping the flow of illegal goods, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have additional bandwidth to identify cars and trucks potentially trafficking illegal items.

Additionally, the Governor directed the state of California to submit an application with the U.S. Department of State to facilitate a military partnership between the CalGuard and Mexico under the federal State Partnership Program, to strengthen the already robust ties between California and Mexico — enhancing security cooperation and economic prosperity across North America. The CalGuard’s vast experience supporting civil authorities in counter-narcotics, emergency response, and disaster relief operations is unmatched, and would mirror the existing partnership between the CalGuard and Ukraine that proved invaluable support during the onset of Russia’s most recent invasion in 2022.