Governor Newsom makes CalRx® Naloxone available for all Californians at $24

Bigger picture

The launch of CalRx®-branded naloxone in May 2024 was more than just an expansion of access to a single medication — it represented a larger shift in how California is reshaping the pharmaceutical market to prioritize affordability, transparency, and public health.

By leveraging state purchasing power and strategic partnerships, CalRx is establishing a new standard for making essential medications more accessible at lower, more predictable prices. This initiative not only provides lifesaving naloxone at an affordable cost but also demonstrates how bold, state-led action can disrupt traditional pricing models and ensure that cost never stands in the way of care.

This initiative is part of Governor Newsom’s Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis . A recent study published on the Naloxone Savings Dashboard revealed that the state’s CalRX initiative has saved California over $6 million to date. For more information on opioids and how you can protect yourself and loved ones, visit Opioids.CA.GOV , a one-stop shop for Californians seeking resources around prevention and treatment.

Impact on the opioid crisis

For the first time in California, data through June 2024 showed a decline in synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths, from drugs such as fentanyl and tramadol. This had reversed a trend of increased synthetic opioid-related death in the state from 2018 through June 2023. The overdose crisis remains complex and is constantly evolving due to a variety of factors. Year-to-year changes cannot be credited to any one cause, but it is clear that a comprehensive effort is making a difference, as we continue to address opioid trafficking, prevent overdoses, support those with opioid use disorder, and raise awareness about the dangers of opioids.

How to obtain CalRx Naloxone

Online ordering: California residents and businesses can order CalRx® Naloxone HCL 4 mg nasal spray for $24 per box by visiting the CalRx Get Naloxone website . 2. Naloxone Distribution Project: Eligible organizations may qualify for free CalRx® Naloxone HCL 4 mg nasal spray through the Department of Health Care Services’ Naloxone Distribution Project (NDP). For more information, visit the NDP website .​

CalRx® program

The California Department of Health Care Access and Information, which administers the CalRx program, recently published its Naloxone Savings Dashboard , revealing that this initiative has saved California over $17 million to date.

The success of this program was also highlighted in a February 2025 Health Affairs journal article titled, “ Increasing competition, improving access, and lowering the cost of naloxone in California .”

For more information on CalRx® naloxone, please visit CalRx® Naloxone .