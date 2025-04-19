What they are saying: Governor Newsom’s lawsuit to end Trump tariffs good for consumers, businesses and families

SACRAMENTO – This week, Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a joint lawsuit against the Trump administration. The lawsuit seeks to end President Trump’s tariff chaos, which has created havoc on the economy, destabilized the stock and bond markets and caused hundreds of billions of dollars in losses, and inflicted higher costs for consumers and businesses. These harms will only continue to grow, as President Trump’s tariffs are projected to shrink the U.S. economy by $100 billion annually.

State leaders

Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire: “President Trump’s last trade war cost America’s ag industry $27 billion. This time around, California’s farmers and families across the state are getting hit even harder. The Golden State is the nation’s largest importer and second largest exporter, the largest manufacturing state, and the 5th largest economy in the world. Republicans in Congress are simply sitting on their hands as the President burns the economy down. Too much is at stake, which is why the Governor and the Attorney General’s action is so important.”

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas: “Trump’s tariffs are the single largest tax increase in our lifetime, and they’re jamming Californians with higher prices on groceries, medicine and cars. This is why we enacted a legal defense fund: to fight Republican policies that harm taxpayers. We’re protecting our residents — and all American families — from unlawful economic chaos.”



Retail and business leaders

Jennifer Barrera, President and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce: “CalChamber has long supported a free trade agenda that fosters economic growth and job creation, including advocacy on lowering or eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers for businesses. Protectionist measures, such as tariffs, disrupt global supply chains and raise costs on businesses, which are ultimately reflected through higher consumer prices or limited choices on products. As Californians grapple with rising costs and worry about daily pocketbook issues, additional tariffs will only further exacerbate the affordability crisis that millions are facing and will have dire consequences on the California economy.”



Rachel Michelin, President and CEO of the California Retailers Association: “Retailers across California—large and small—are navigating an unprecedented level of uncertainty due to these tariffs. For small businesses in particular, the volatility is devastating. Many neighborhood retailers simply do not have the resources to absorb these additional costs or quickly pivot supply chains forcing them to either raise prices or risk going out of business altogether. This is not sustainable for our communities or California’s economy and the current environment makes it nearly impossible to plan for the future. While we recognize the federal government’s goal of strengthening American industry, we urge all leaders to consider the real-world impact on our state’s businesses and families. California’s retailers stand ready to work with the Governor and Attorney General to find solutions that support growth, stability, and prosperity for all Californians.”

Rodney Fong, CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce: “These tariffs are having a devastating downstream impact on San Francisco’s economy — especially our small businesses that rely on global supply chains and export markets to survive. From rising costs on imported goods to sudden disruptions in inventory and operations, our local entrepreneurs are bearing the brunt of an unpredictable trade policy. We support the state’s efforts to restore certainty and stability to the economic environment our businesses depend on.”

Jason Pagiou, President and CEO of the Asian Business Association of San Diego: “As President and CEO of the Asian Business Association, we want to thank Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta for their continued leadership in protecting working families and small businesses across California. Our latest survey shows that economic pressure isn’t just theoretical — it’s showing up in rent, grocery bills, and the rising costs of essentials.”



Shipping and logistics leaders

Martha Miller, Executive Director of the California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA): “California is home to the most productive goods movement system in the Nation, moving cargo to every corner of the country and supporting millions of jobs. As the primary trade gateway with Asia, our state’s ports are among the first to experience the impacts that tariffs, retaliatory tariffs, and trade uncertainty creates across the global supply chain. We support the Governor’s leadership to mitigate the impacts of these tariffs on American consumers, workers, and businesses.”

Mike Jacob, President of the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association (PMSA): “No state has more private and public dollars invested in their seaports, logistics infrastructure, and freight transportation sector than California, and, as a result, no state has more jobs, more economic activity, more public financing, and more state and local tax revenues at risk of being a casualty in a global trade war than California. We applaud the leadership of the Governor and Attorney General to defend our private and public investments in the largest, most productive, and most environmentally advanced maritime gateways in the Western Hemisphere.”

City leaders

Rex Richardson, Mayor of Long Beach: “Governor Newsom’s announcement of California’s lawsuit represents a critical opportunity to pause and evaluate the real-world impacts of these sweeping tariff changes. Here in Long Beach—home to the nation’s busiest container port—we’re already projecting a 20% drop in cargo volume in the second half of the year. That’s not just a local issue. Trade through the Port of Long Beach supports 2.6 million jobs across the country. Sudden shifts in trade policy, without robust dialogue or congressional oversight, risk long-term harm to our economy and to working families nationwide. It’s time for a more thoughtful and inclusive approach to shaping U.S. trade policy.”

Victor Gordo, Mayor of Pasadena: “In Pasadena, we’re focused on building back a strong, resilient economy. We’re investing in our small businesses, we’re encouraging job development, and we’re laying the groundwork for long-term growth. But these federal tariffs jeopardize all of that. They drive up costs, create uncertainty, and threaten the progress we’ve worked so hard to achieve. That’s why I stand with Governor Newsom in challenging these policies—because cities like ours can’t afford to pay the price for decisions that are short-sighted and out of step with our local needs.”

Larry Agran, Mayor of Irvine: “I appreciate the leadership that Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta are providing in challenging the legality of the Trump Tariffs. Other states need to follow California’s lead. If these tariffs are fully implemented, the effects will be devastating here in Irvine – many thousands of jobs lost, and sharp rises in prices of food, clothing, cars and other goods and services. Evictions and worsening homelessness will inevitably follow. We simply can’t let any of this happen. – Larry Agran, Mayor of Irvine.”

Kevin Jenkins, Interim Mayor of Oakland: “Oakland is grateful for the steadfast leadership of Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta in standing up to the Trump administration’s sweeping tariff proposals. These actions pose a serious threat to California’s economy, including the Port of Oakland and our small businesses, and jeopardize thousands of jobs tied to trade and commerce.”

Matt Mahan, Mayor of San Jose: “Silicon Valley’s success story is built on the free movement of people, ideas, and goods as well as laws that protect those freedoms from arbitrary restrictions. Our companies and communities succeed when we can export their innovative and essential products all over the world.”

Raj Salwan, Mayor of Fremont: “Fremont is the advanced manufacturing capital of Silicon Valley. With the largest manufacturing base in California, we are home to over 900 manufacturers powering industries from semiconductors and artificial intelligence to American-made electric vehicles. Tariffs threaten the global supply chains that sustain our local economy and jeopardize tens of thousands of local jobs. We are hearing directly from our manufacturers that untenable cost increases for key components and growing policy uncertainty around tariffs are leading them to re-evaluate their expansion plans or US operations entirely. Fremont is a shining example of re-shoring U.S. manufacturing and indiscriminate tariffs run completely counter to this stated policy goal. We are deeply concerned for our collective prosperity if these taxes being levied against our businesses and families are not reversed.”

Anna Velazquez, Mayor of Soledad: “The Trump administration tariffs will have a devastating impact to our working families. Soledad is a working class community and our residents will have to endure paying more for everyday household goods, groceries, fruits and vegetables as a result of tariffs that do not address our current inflation and fail to provide an economic plan that supports our working class community. We need a viable economic plan that provides relief to families that are already working hard to stretch their dollars.”

County leaders

Leticia Perez, Chair of the Kern County Board of Supervisors: “Tariffs will cause harmful impacts to Kern County families and small businesses. Families are already dealing with rising costs- they do not deserve this additional strain and uncertainty. I commend Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta for standing up to protect working families and small businesses across California.”

Doug Chaffee, Chair of Orange County Board of Supervisors: “Orange County is home to one of the most dynamic and diverse economies in the nation — from advanced manufacturing and biomedical innovation to world-class tourism and global trade. The Trump administration’s harmful tariff policies will disrupt supply chains, drive up costs, and put local jobs at risk. I fully support Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta’s efforts to defend California’s economy and protect the hardworking businesses and families that keep Orange County thriving.”

Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor: “As a farmer and businessman, I understand the critical role that agriculture and trade play in our region’s economy. In Stanislaus County, where agriculture is a cornerstone of our livelihood, the uncertainty and financial strain caused by these tariffs hit particularly hard. Farmers and businesses need certainty and a sense of finality to operate best for their customers and the larger community. We must work to strengthen our agricultural community with policies that support economic wellbeing, not hinder it.”

Terra Lawson-Remer, Acting Chair of San Diego County Board of Supervisors: “These tariffs aren’t just a political talking point—they’re a direct hit on working families here in San Diego. They raise the cost of everyday goods, threaten local jobs, and destabilize the very industries that sustain our economy and fund critical County services. I’m proud to stand with Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta as California becomes the first state to take legal action against this reckless overreach. We need trade policies that lift up American businesses and workers—not ones that punch holes in family budgets and County revenues alike.”