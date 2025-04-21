Governor Newsom statement on the passing of Pope Francis

Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Pope Francis:

“Jennifer and I join the world in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. He saw God in all His creatures, reminding us of humanity’s obligations towards each other and the world we live in, asking us to ‘care for one another and let us be loving custodians of creation.’

“Like the saint honored by His Holiness’s papal name, Saint Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis led with his love of peace and creation and sought to protect and lift up the vulnerable. He championed human dignity, especially that of the poor, called the world to urgent climate action, condemned the death penalty, and confronted painful truths — including the Church’s role in the genocide of Indigenous peoples. His papacy was characterized by moral courage, a profound respect for all creation, and a deep conviction in the transformative power of love to heal and unite.

“As we mourn His Holiness, we honor him by choosing to believe that a better world is possible through grace and kindness, and through fellowship with our neighbors, no matter our differences.”