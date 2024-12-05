AG’s C.A.S.E. Strike Force Collaborates with Multiple Agencies in Retail Blitz Operation, 33 Arrested

December 5, 2024

On November 21-23, 2024, the Utah AG’s CASE Strike Force conducted retail blitz operations in the cities of Taylorsville, West Valley, and West Jordan in conjunction with local law enforcement, AP&P, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and various retailers (listed below). Over the three days, participating agencies made over 33 arrests and recovered over $5k in property.

These operations are designed to bring law enforcement and retailers together to combat retail theft through a focused and coordinated approach. During the operation, retail asset protection professionals, who are trained to identify theft perpetrators, maintain watch in their stores and report any thefts in progress to law enforcement in real time. Participating law enforcement then strategically respond to stop the suspected thieves and take them into custody. These suspects are then transported to a nearby location for processing, including questioning to generate further information on organized retail crime in the area, to determine charges, and whether or not transport to jail is appropriate.

On November 21, 2024, Taylorsville Police Department was the lead agency for the operation in the area of the Crossroads of Taylorsville shopping center with West Valley Police, AP&P, and ICE assisting. Also assisting was an Ogden Police detective primarily observing and a State Fire Marshal providing drone observation. For the day, eight suspects were arrested, with one having a significant history of organized retail theft. In addition, one suspect was an AP&P fugitive utilizing a magnet tool to remove items from security containers.

On November 22, 2024, the West Valley Police Department was the lead agency for the operation in multiple areas primarily near 5600 West. Taylorsville Police, AP&P and ICE assisted, along with two detectives from Provo Police who were primarily observing and a State Fire Marshal who provided drone observation. On the second day of the operation, 16 suspects were arrested, with one being a suspect we were looking for related to a Utah AG case and another suspect who was wanted for obstruction of justice related to a homicide in Tooele County.

On November 23, 2024, the West Jordan Police Department was the lead agency for the operation in the Jordan Landing area. Taylorsville Police, West Valley Police, AP&P, and ICE assisted. On the final day of the operation seven were arrested, with three of the suspects possessing narcotics.

PARTICIPATING AGENCIES

Taylorsville Police Department, West Valley Police Department, West Jordan Police Department, Provo Police Department, Ogden Police Department, Adult Probation and Parole, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, State Fire Marshall Office.

Retailers

Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading, Home Goods, Kohl’s, Burlington, Old Navy, Nike, Ulta Beauty, Ross, Marshalls, Victoria Secret, Sprouts.

C.A.S.E. Task Force

The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (C.A.S.E.) Task Force has been in operation since September 2020. C.A.S.E. was created due to the serious rise in massive retail theft in neighborhood stores across the state. C.A.S.E. is responsible for the following cases as well as supporting local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. The C.A.S.E. Task Force is made up of officers from multiple agencies across Salt Lake County: Attorney General’s Office, Utah Department of Public Safety – State Bureau of Investigation, West Jordan Police Department and Taylorsville City Police Department.

Majority of cases that C.A.S.E. investigates is Organized Retail Crime Cases (ORC) – Involves two or more persons cooperating to illegally obtain retail merchandise in substantial quantities through both theft and fraud as part of an unlawful commercial enterprise.