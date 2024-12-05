Court clerk’s arrest: As a new document is sealed, sheriff blasts county court

Pamela Edwards, who no longer works for the county’s Superior Court, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning. She stands accused of violating a court order, after releasing a search warrant in another criminal case to the media last year.

