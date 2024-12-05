Bay Area court issues ‘urgent warning’ over a surge in jury duty scams

According to Santa Clara County Superior Court officials, scammers are posing as court clerks or law enforcement officers, using counterfeit images and false information to trick people into sharing personal details or paying fraudulent fines.

