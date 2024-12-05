Mississippi Match 5 Delivers Back-to-Back Jackpot Wins
Jackson, Miss. – The holidays just got merrier for two lucky players after back-to-back Mississippi Match 5 jackpots were hit. Tuesday night’s winner claimed the $488,449 jackpot, while Wednesday night’s winner will claim the $50,000 jackpot.
Tuesday’s winning ticket was purchased from MM Food Mart in Jackson. The winning numbers drawn were 4-9-11-28-30. Less than 24 hours later, another player matched all five numbers to win Wednesday night’s $50,000 jackpot. The ticket with the winning numbers of 10-12-13-17-35 was purchased at Circle K in Yazoo City. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The jackpot for the Thursday, Dec. 5, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.
Jackpot Update
Driven by brisk sales, the Mega Millions® jackpot continues to climb. Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $579 million, with an estimated cash value of $276.6 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has been hit three times in 2024, the last time being Sept. 10 on a ticket purchased in Texas. Lotto America’s jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 7, is an estimated $16.42 million with an estimated cash value of $7.77 million, while Powerball’s is an estimated $260 million with an estimated cash value of $123 million.
$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion
To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The second special bonus promotional drawing concluded today with the following winner cities announced:
- $15,000 prize: Calhoun City, Miss.
- $10,000 prize: Purvis, Miss.
- $5,000 prize: Aberdeen, Miss.
- $1,000 Digital Gift Card prize: West, Miss.
- $1,000 Digital Gift Card prize: Richton, Miss.
Enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for the next Bonus Promotion drawing occurring Thursday, Dec. 19.
Prizes in the Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance promotional drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.
