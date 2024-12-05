Saskatchewan Leads the Nation in International Merchandise Export Growth

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2024

Saskatchewan Ranks First Among the Provinces for Month-Over-Month Merchandise Export Growth

Today, Statistics Canada released figures showing strong growth in Saskatchewan's international merchandise exports, which increased 21.7 per cent in October 2024, compared to September 2024. This is the highest month-over-month increase among the provinces.

"These export numbers show that Saskatchewan is providing the food, fuel, fertilizer and critical minerals that the world needs," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Thanks to our competitive business environment and international engagement efforts, we continue to see record exports and private investment which is creating more jobs and a bright future for Saskatchewan people."

Saskatchewan's total international merchandise exports were $4.3 billion in October 2024.

Merchandise exports are the dollar value of goods being sold to other countries from Saskatchewan (services excluded).

The provincial economy continues to see substantial growth. Saskatchewan exports totalled over $102 billion for 2022 and 2023 combined. This is an increase of more than 52 per cent from the previous two-year period, and the highest export numbers in the province's history.

Statistics Canada's latest numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion in 2023, increasing by $1.8 billion, or 2.3 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Private capital investment is projected to reach $14.2 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023. This is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada.

The province has released Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, in conjunction with the launch of the investSK.ca website. These initiatives are positioned to amplify growth in Saskatchewan, serving as pivotal instruments in driving further development.

