Mangano Family Funeral Homes Announces New Foundation

The Mangano Family Foundation Sets Out to Support Local Communities in Need

The creation of this foundation is in honor of my late mother Barbara. I can think of no better way to honor her legacy than with the launching of this foundation.” — Sal Mangano

DEER PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangano Family Funeral Homes announces the launch of The Mangano Family Foundation. This new initiative will provide residents and organizations with much needed support. While giving back to the local community has always been a hallmark of the company, the foundation provides a way to broaden the reach to support more people in need.Sal F. Mangano, President of Mangano Family Funeral Homes and Founder of the Mangano Family Foundation says, “The creation of this foundation is in honor of my mother Barbara, who recently passed away. She was a pillar of the community, and I can think of no better way to continue her commitment and honor her legacy than with the launching of this foundation.”Launching the foundation to support the local community is a meaningful way to establish a lasting impact and foster a spirit of giving. By establishing this foundation, we will identify pressing local needs involving education, our seniors, veterans, and those facing difficult economic times and create initiatives to address them. Through strategic giving and community engagement, it is our goal to inspire positive change, build resilience, and empower individuals and organizations to thrive.For more information on Mangano Family Foundation please visit www.ManganoFamilyFoundation.com About Mangano Family Funeral HomesMangano Funeral Home was founded by Guy Mangano over 100 years ago. In the early 1960s Guy’s sons James and Guy Jr. joined the business and assumed operating responsibility, in 1965 daughter Barbara joined. Barbara’s son Sal joined the family business in 2000. Now the Mangano heritage of commitment to the families they serve encompasses locations in Deer Park, Middle Island, and Riverhead. Family Florist, a sister company, is located in Deer Park, New York.

