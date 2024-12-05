More Than News: Media freedom for democracy and security focus of Ministerial Council side-event

A high-level side event held on 5 December on the margins of the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta focused on the vital role of free and independent media in fostering democracy and security in the OSCE region.

The event explored the challenges of the digital age, including the influence of big tech companies, the proliferation of disinformation, and the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism. Discussions centred on actionable solutions to build a trustworthy, inclusive, and resilient information space and promote an enabling environment for the media.

The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, Ian Borg opened the discussion. He emphasized that “free, independent, and pluralistic media are the lifeblood of any democracy - safeguarding our fundamental rights and freedoms and ensuring informed public debate and decision-making”.

Minister Borg underscored the importance of the guidance and expertise of the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), encouraging participating States to use the tailored assistance offered by this OSCE institution.

Representatives from the Office of the RFoM, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, the Institute for Maltese Journalists, and the Forum on Information Democracy participated in the event.

The panellists addressed the urgent need to protect media independence amid declining revenues and political pressures. They also highlighted the necessity of regulating big tech’s role in shaping the information space while safeguarding freedom of expression and innovation.

The discussions drew attention to the unique challenges faced by women journalists and the growing risks in conflict zones, echoing priorities identified during Malta’s OSCE Chairpersonship.

This event provided a platform for dialogue among policymakers, civil society, and media professionals, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in overcoming today’s challenges to media freedom. It also reaffirmed the OSCE’s commitment to strengthening resilience in the media sector and promoting an inclusive, vibrant information space.

Along with the November Conference on Media Freedom in the OSCE Region held in Vienna, this side event was the culmination of Malta’s OSCE Chairpersonship efforts to promote media freedom and the safety of journalists. By emphasising these as central pillars of democratic resilience and security, Malta ensured that these critical issues remain at the forefront of the Organization’s agenda.