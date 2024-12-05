Governor Hobbs Launches ConnectAllAZ to Bring High-Speed Internet to All Arizonans

Initiative will deploy investments to increase broadband connectivity across the state

PHOENIX, AZ – Today Governor Katie Hobbs announced ConnectAllAZ, a new initiative to ensure all Arizonans have access to information about statewide broadband programs. ConnectAllAZ brings all of Arizona’s broadband expansion efforts, including the historic $993 million in funding for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, under one initiative, and aims to provide a complete snapshot of broadband availability across the state.

ConnectAllAZ.com provides Arizona residents information about all state broadband programs, community engagement opportunities, and resources like webinars and action plans. The website also features the new Arizona State Broadband Map, a tool that visually identifies unserved and underserved communities and shows internet access for every address across the state. This resource supports state, local, and federal efforts to address gaps and advance new connections.

"In today's high-speed world, access to the internet is a necessity to get an education, start and grow a business, access health care and find a job," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "All Arizonans, no matter where they live, should have the tools they need to thrive. Through ConnectAllAZ, we are bringing affordable, reliable broadband to every community in our state."

“Today’s announcement represents an exciting milestone that furthers Arizona’s efforts to expand high-speed broadband statewide,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are grateful to Governor Hobbs for her leadership on ConnectAllAZ, which will increase economic opportunity for Arizonans, especially in rural and Tribal communities. Thank you also to all of our community, state, and federal partners for their continued support to expand broadband access.”

ConnectAllAZ aims to streamline and advance Arizona broadband initiatives including the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) and Digital Equity Programs. The funding represents the largest broadband investment in state history with the principal objective of universal broadband access for all, aiming to connect 100 percent of Arizona households by 2030, while ensuring diverse communities across the state have the necessary skills and technology to reap the full benefits of a digital economy.

In addition, the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program allocates $100 million for broadband infrastructure projects in Arizona’s unserved and underserved areas, connecting thousands of homes and businesses across the state. To date, the program includes 17 awardees across rural and urban counties, including groundbreakings in Apache and Navajo Counties.

The Arizona Statewide Broadband Middle-Mile Program is an innovative public-private partnership that focuses on developing critical infrastructure and aims to enhance broadband access to unserved and underserved areas by improving the middle segment of the network, linking local communities to major internet hubs. The Arizona Broadband Statewide Middle-Mile Strategic Plan was developed to support broadband expansion efforts along Interstate 17, Interstate 19 and Interstate 40, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation. These “Broadband Corridors” along Arizona highways include fiber optic conduit installation to complement and support Arizona’s last-mile programs such as BEAD, Digital Equity, and E-Rate.

Earlier this year, Governor Hobbs joined eX2 Technology in Navajo County to break ground on a more than 100-mile open-access, dark fiber middle-mile network infrastructure to expand broadband access.

To learn more about the ConnectAllAZ initiative, please visit ConnectAllAZ.com.

###