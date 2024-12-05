North Dakota Development Fund Invests Over $6.6 Million to Support Economic Growth, Childcare, and Sustainability Initiatives

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that 10 companies were approved for a total of $6,628,000 in loan funds through the North Dakota Development Fund, Inc. (NDDF) recently.

“The NDDF is dedicated to fostering growth by supporting projects that not only create jobs but also strengthen North Dakota's economy and promote long-term sustainability,” said Shayden Akason, Head of Investments and Innovation at the North Dakota Department of Commerce. “This round of investments highlights our commitment to addressing key community needs across a variety of sectors.”

Loan Highlights:

Valence Natural Gas Solutions LLC was approved a $3,000,000 loan to finish deploying four Micro Flare Gas Capture facilities.

Blue Bowtie Properties, LLC was approved a $472,500 loan to purchase an existing daycare business and building.

Early Foundation LLC was approved a $100,000 loan for working capital.

Rise Above Childcare Center LLC was approved a $260,000 loan to purchase an existing daycare business.

St. Monica's Montessori, Inc. wasapproved a $750,000 loan to purchase a building to expand their childcare.

701x, Inc was approved a $1,062,500 loan to acquire company, DigitalBeef.

Theratec, Inc was approved a $150,000 loan for working capital.

Explorers Academy Jamestown, LLC was approved a $296,250 loan to help build an expansion.

Small World Daycare LLC was approved a $307,500 loan to help build a facility.

Kids 1st Daycare LLC was approved a $229,250 loan to help purchase a building.

The North Dakota Development Fund, created in 1991, provides flexible funding for new or expanding North Dakota businesses and manages the Child Care Loan Program.

More information about the NDDF can be found at belegendary.link/North-Dakota-Development-Fund.