Gov. Pritzker Accepts International Award for Illinois' Leadership in Innovation

ILLINOIS, December 5 - Startup Ecosystem Awards in Paris highlights excellence in growth and innovation for Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity





PARIS - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Mind the Bridge, and economic leaders for the Startup Ecosystems (SES) Awards in Paris, France. Representing Illinois and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Governor Pritzker made brief remarks and accepted an award on behalf of the State.





"Across the world, governments, businesses, and NGOs are focusing more of their attention on building environments of innovation that can uplift emerging startups, light the fires of creativity, and harness human potential to not just drive prosperity - but also find solutions to humanity's greatest challenges," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Illinois is proud to be a recognized part of this global startup community. With each step we grow closer to conquering our greatest challenges and in the process, we create a stronger, more connected, and more prosperous world."





The SES Awards is an annual ceremony hosted by the globally recognized organizations Mind the Bridge and the International Chamber of Commerce, celebrating local innovation ecosystems all over the world. This year, the State received an award for "Startup Ecosystem Star" in the special award category "Outstanding Investment Boost." Illinois was one of just 35 organizations worldwide to receive the Startup Ecosystem Star Award.





Additionally, Illinois was the only U.S. entity to receive favorable results across all award categories, not only "Outstanding Investment Boost". The State was also recognized in the following categories:





Best-in-class Startup Programs: Recognized for training and supporting homegrown startups and helping them scale internationally(outbound), as well as fueling ecosystems of innovation by attracting startups (inbound)

Outstanding Investment Boost: Recognized for strengthening ecosystems of innovation through co-investments, matching programs, FDI attraction, and international exposure

Top Talent & Research: Recognized for nurturing the top entrepreneurial talent supporting the creation of IP and tech transfer

Exceptional Industry Support: Recognized for boosting open innovation practices of local companies and industrial clusters through training, internationalization, and immersion programs in the most advanced global innovation hubs

"Illinois is a global leader in innovation," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Through making strategic state investments in innovative founders, emerging technologies, our well-educated workforce, and by creating the spaces where innovation can thrive, DCEO is proud to play a role in creating programs and funding projects that place Illinois and its innovation ecosystem on a global stage."

The SES Awards are decided by a distinguished Judging Committee, composed of experts from the global innovation ecosystem. Illinois' DCEO was selected based on their submission for the Illinois Innovation Venture Fund Program (INVENT), earning an award for strategic innovation initiatives and economic growth.





The Startup Ecosystem Star Award solidifies Illinois' status as a global leader in supporting startups, driving investment, and building a competitive economy for the future.