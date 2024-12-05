MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 25, 2024, to Monday, December 2, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 25, 2024, through Monday, December 2, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 37 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 25, 2024

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-183-554

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 21st Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-183-813

A Taurus G2s .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old David Dominic Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 24-183-890

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 66-year-old Terrence Ray Bolden, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-183-970

A Sar Arms SARK2P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Adrian Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-184-038

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Oshe Randy Monroe, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Receiving Stolen Property, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-184-104

A Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Devin James Toles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 24-184-110

An American Tactical M-1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 51-year-old Lewis David Baker, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 24-184-118

A Taurus PT-92AF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-184-186

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

A Ruger P-89DC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Valley Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-184-334

A Rock Island Armory M-200 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-184-519

A Walther PPQ BB gun was recovered in the 2000 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Andre Anthony Anderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-184-689

Thursday, November 28, 2024

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Otis Place, Northwest. CCN: 24-184-894

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jahmari Wormley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-184-897

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of First Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Precious Branha Hill, of Northeast, D.C., 19-year-old Maleek Malakai Jones, of Richmond, VA, and 23-year-old Lamonte Fleming, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-184-985

Friday, November 29, 2024

A Sig Sauer P-320 BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-185-362

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Tyrell Raynard Bell, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol License without a License. CCN: 24-185-368

A Masterpiece Arms Uzi 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Octavia Shawneequa Wright, of Northwest, D.C., and 42-year-old Bruce Reed, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-185-414

Saturday, November 30, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of University Place & Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-185-488

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Gary Adjamin Datcher, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-185-515

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Elijah Wells, of Charlottesville, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-185-520

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Christopher Darrell Holliway, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-185-536

A Smith & Wesson SPL+P .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Janae Tanaya Barringer, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-185-852

A Canik 55 Mete FS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Cameron Dionte Warner, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-185-923

A Glock 30s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of K Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-185-926

Sunday, December 1, 2024

A Crosman Arms .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-186-113

A Glock 17 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Nash Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-186-167

A Ruger Super Redhawk .44 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Kevin Anthony Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 24-186-287

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-186-318

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Michael Davon Hamm, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 24-186-401

A Glock 45 9mm handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Allen Love, of Fayetteville, NC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-186-407

Monday, December 2, 2024

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun and a Colt Python 357 .357 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1600 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Durojaiye Mawuli, of Southeast, D.C., for Endangerment with a Firearm, Destruction of Property – Felony, Cruelty to Animals, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-182-551

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 65-year-old Melissa Thomas, of Northwest, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 24-186-663

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Jerod Alexander Barnes, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Burglary Two. CCN: 24-186-731

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###