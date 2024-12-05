MPD Seeks Person of Interest in Bladensburg Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at approximately 10:49 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of an establishment. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital, where after all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the shooting occurred inside of an establishment at the location.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Law, of Fort Washington, MD.

A person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24187238

###