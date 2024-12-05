Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,472 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice: Fraudulent Mississippi Lottery Winner Text Notifications

We have recently become aware of fraudulent text messages claiming to notify individuals of lottery winnings. Please be advised that these communications are part of a scam and are not legitimate.

Lottery winners will always be notified via certified mail. If you receive a text message, email, or any other form of communication outside of certified mail claiming that you’ve won, it is a scam.

If you have received such messages, we urge you to report them to us immediately by emailing info@mslot.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Important Notice: Fraudulent Mississippi Lottery Winner Text Notifications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more