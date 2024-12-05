Important Notice: Fraudulent Mississippi Lottery Winner Text Notifications

We have recently become aware of fraudulent text messages claiming to notify individuals of lottery winnings. Please be advised that these communications are part of a scam and are not legitimate.

Lottery winners will always be notified via certified mail. If you receive a text message, email, or any other form of communication outside of certified mail claiming that you’ve won, it is a scam.

If you have received such messages, we urge you to report them to us immediately by emailing info@mslot.org.