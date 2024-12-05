FWC asks cattle ranchers to promptly call the Wildlife Alert Hotline about suspected panther depredations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds cattle ranchers to promptly call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) about suspected panther depredations. Commercial cattle ranchers who experience losses due to panthers qualify for payment through the FWC’s Panther Depredation Compensation Pilot Program.

To be eligible, a calf depredation must be fatal or ultimately fatal on a commercial cattle operation, investigated by FWC staff and determined to be likely caused by a panther. Even without a carcass, depredations with adequate supporting evidence of panther involvement qualify for payment.

Cattle ranchers with a suspected panther depredation are encouraged to immediately contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) before evidence degrades. FWC staff will conduct a site visit to document evidence and assess panther involvement. Prompt compensation will be paid if panther involvement is confirmed or ruled to be probable.

Payment rates approximate weaned steer value — regardless of calf sex and weight at time of loss — and are tied to statewide auction prices when the depredation occurs. Since its launch in October 2023, the program has offered payments ranging from $1,358.50 to $1,901.90. Cattle ranch operations provide valuable wildlife habitat and the FWC values partnerships with cattle ranchers and their contributions to panther recovery.

Cattle ranchers, pet owners and hobby farmers living in Florida panther country can learn about available compensation programs and ways to help prevent conflict with panthers by visiting MyFWC.com/PantherDepredations.