Fourth application period for FWC’s Atlantic Red Snapper Exempted Fishing Permits Project opens April 4

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will begin accepting applications for the fourth quarter of the Atlantic Red Snapper Exempted Fishing Permits (EFP) Project on April 4. The application period will remain open for 10 days and will close on April 14. This is the fourth period for FWC’s Atlantic Red Snapper EFP Project, which began in August 2024. To learn more about the EFP Project, visit MyFWC.com/AtlanticEFP.

How to Apply

FWC Hot Spot Fleet and FWC Southeast Florida Snapper Grouper Fleet Projects:

Applicants must apply at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and participants will be selected via lottery. Watch a video on how to apply for the lottery fleets.

FWC Study Fleet: Applicants must complete the Study Fleet online application form. All Study Fleet applications will be evaluated using Study Fleet criteria and participants will be selected by FWC staff.

Atlantic Exempted Fishing Permits Project Overview

In 2024, the FWC was awarded three EFPs by NOAA Fisheries to conduct three unique studies, enabling the agency to collaborate with anglers, test innovative ways to reduce red snapper discards, increase harvest opportunities and improve angler satisfaction. EFPs are permits that allow harvesting for specific purposes that are otherwise prohibited under current federal regulations. The FWC recognizes that an increasingly short federal Atlantic red snapper season is disappointing; however, in these studies, some participants will be selected to catch (and keep) red snapper during a time that works for you!

The three studies of this project take place off Florida’s east coast from the Florida/Georgia line south to the Dry Tortugas. Two studies, the FWC Study Fleet and the FWC Hot Spot Fleet, are conducted from the Florida/Georgia line south to the NASA Assembly building in Cape Canaveral. The third study, the FWC Southeast Florida Snapper Grouper Fleet, is being conducted from the NASA Assembly building south to the Dry Tortugas. Each study is somewhat different, but all focus on testing an aggregate snapper-grouper bag limit to reduce discards, improve reporting of catch and discard information via an FWC app, and evaluate angler satisfaction of EFP participants relative to those who have to abide by current federal regulations.

The FWC is incredibly excited to offer this unique opportunity to Florida’s saltwater anglers. This collaboration has the potential to significantly improve fisheries management in the south Atlantic, giving us all hope for a better future. Florida’s recreational saltwater anglers are strongly encouraged to apply to participate and can find more information at MyFWC.com/AtlanticEFP.

Questions? Contact the FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554.