FWC announces winners of 2025 Florida State Fish Art Contest

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in collaboration with Wildlife Forever, is eager to announce the winners of the Florida State Fish Art Contest this year. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade submitted their artwork in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors, and prizes. This program sparks imagination and nurtures a new wave of anglers and conservationists, inspiring them to explore, protect and appreciate Florida fisheries.

The winning artists, selected by the FWC, per category (freshwater and saltwater), in four grade brackets will advance to the National Competition to be judged for top prizes such as the Best of Show. Visit MyFWC.com/FishArt to view all the winning artwork from this year. Congratulations to this year’s winners!

Grades 10-12

Winners: Jessica Neef and Savannah LaViolette

Runners-Up: Jenna Geiser and Nicolas Leon

Grades 7-9

Winners: Sebastian Romo and Aleksandra Pelegrin

Runners-Up: Hailey Chen and Joy Lin

Grades 4-6

Winners: Mila Das and Hopper Borchgardt

Runners-Up: Iris Zhang and Advika Sonule

Grades K-3

Winners: Michelle He and Rider Leib

Runners-Up: Sophia Guan and Yihao Wu

"The talent and creativity displayed by these young artists in the Florida Fish Art Contest is truly inspiring. This competition serves as an outstanding opportunity to engage the next generation in both fishing and conservation," said FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood. "Year after year, we are impressed by the dedication and passion reflected in each student's portrayal of Florida’s diverse freshwater and saltwater species."

Florida will be hosting the contest again next year, stay tuned for more information! Learn more about the Florida Fish Art Contest and how you can participate next year at MyFWC.com/FishArt.

[[SHARE_THIS]]