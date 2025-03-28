Permit spawning season closure inside the Special Permit Zone starts April 1 

The spawning season closure for permit inside the Special Permit Zone in south Florida starts April 1. This closure includes all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable on the Gulf coast, and south of Cape Florida on the Atlantic coast including all of the Florida Keys and Biscayne Bay south of Rickenbacker Causeway.

Permit will reopen inside the Special Permit Zone on Aug. 1.

For more information on recreational permit regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Permit, Florida pompano, African pompano.”