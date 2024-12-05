Johnson Pond near Salmon stocked with warmwater fish

“We had a unique opportunity to jump start the bass and sunfish fishery with these fish, which includes several size classes, from juveniles up to adults,” Schoby said. “They will be put to good use, and a big thanks to our counterparts in the Clearwater Region for helping make this happen.”

For more information, including a short video on the fish collection and draw down of Moose Creek Reservoir, see Improving Family Fishing at Moose Creek Reservoir.

The introduction of largemouth bass and sunfish will provide anglers with additional fishing opportunities, particularly during the warmer months when these species are most active. Largemouth bass will offer an exciting challenge to anglers, while bluegill will provide excellent opportunities for families and young anglers looking for a high catch-rate fishing experience. Johnson Pond will continue to be stocked with rainbow trout as well.

“I expect the trout fishing to be best in the spring and fall while its cooler, and the bass and sunfish bite to really pick up in the summer when things warm up,” Schoby said.

Johnson Pond is bordered to the north by the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Eight Mile River Access. Anglers can access the pond by parking at BLM’s access site and walking 50 yards to the pond.