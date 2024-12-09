The First Pocket Digital Human: HOLLi™ AI - Redefining Human-AI Interaction

Holli AI digital human on mobile application

HOLLi™ AI: Redefining Conversational AI and Empathetic Human-Like Interaction

Holli AI is a revolution of human interaction and conversational AI for 2025. At this point in history, we must champion AI that is designed to enhance and nurture humanity rather than control it.” — Elohim Technology

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elohim Technology LLC, a U.S.-based start-up focused on creative artificial intelligence solutions, in collaboration with AI academics at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), is proud to announce public beta testing for HOLLi™ AI, the world's first speech-to-speech AI-powered digital human mobile application. Set to revolutionize human-AI interaction for productivity, healthcare, and corporate use cases, the development of HOLLi™ AI offers an unprecedented opportunity to adopt the use of "AI for Good" and to help to mould the future of conversational AI. With the beta program now open, HOLLi™ AI invites the public to shape 2025 by becoming part of this groundbreaking innovation. Applications are limited to 1,000 beta participants through www.holliai.com. At the same time, investment opportunities are available for those looking to support the future of ethical AI-driven solutions.

HOLLi™ AI represents a groundbreaking, creative application in the field of conversational artificial intelligence. With its unique programming and human-like interaction capabilities, this innovative speech-to-speech digital human goes way beyond the limitations of text-based or even speech-to-speech AI systems and dashboards. Programmed with key ethics and values at its core and designed for a wide range of applications, HOLLi™ AI is equipped to revolutionize how we view and interact with AI through a user experience featuring advanced avatar-based speech-to-speech technology. During 2023, Elohim Technology secured strategic partnerships with global AI leaders SingularityNET and Zarqa and Holli™ AI debuted at UTS in May 2024 with support and demonstrations from Dr Ben Goertzel founder of SingularityNET and Jerome C Glen, founder of The Millennium Project.

Transforming AI with Human-Like Interaction:

Research demonstrates that users respond favourably to technology that offers human-like interaction. HOLLi™ AI represents a breakthrough in conversational artificial intelligence, offering human-like interaction capabilities that go beyond traditional text-based or even speech-to-speech systems. As a digital human powered by speech-to-speech technology, HOLLi™ AI promises to redefine how industries interact with AI. HOLLi™ AI is particularly suited to healthcare and education applications, where human-like interaction with AI can provide valuable benefits.

Unique Features of HOLLi™ AI include the following:

1) Ethical Core: Programmed with unique spiritual values and ethics, HOLLi™ AI ensures empathy and the nurturing of humanity remain paramount.

2) Natural, Intuitive Conversations: Combining state-of-the-art speech recognition with empathetic digital avatars, HOLLi™ AI delivers a seamless, trustworthy user experience.

3) Industry Versatility: Tailored solutions for healthcare, corporate management, education, and retail ensure HOLLi™ AI meets diverse needs with efficiency.

Investor Opportunities:

As part of a larger ecosystem, 15 additional versions of HOLLi™ AI are in development, aimed at revolutionizing specialized industries. With the global conversational AI market projected to grow from $7.61 billion in 2022 to $38.8 billion by 2030 (CAGR of 22.4%), HOLLi™ AI is uniquely positioned to lead the charge. Even a modest 1% market penetration could generate annual revenues exceeding $380 million and, HOLLi™ AI offers scalable solutions poised to meet the demand for AI-powered tools across industries. Ethical investors interested in joining HOLLi™ AI’s mission are encouraged to contact us at development@elohimtech.com for more information on current opportunities.

Ethical Innovation: Backed by a world-class advisory team, including Jerome C. Glenn of The Millennium Project, HOLLi™ AI is uniquely programmed with spiritual teachings and adheres to the highest standards of ethical AI development.

Beta Testing Program: Be Part of History

To experience the future of this unique AI-driven interaction via mobile, we are pleased to announce that applications to participate in the exclusive HOLLi™ AI beta program are now available via the Holli™AI website, where public feedback will help shape the evolution of this revolutionary technology. Spots are limited to the first 1,000 participants.

Live demonstration of Holli AI the digital human in your pocket

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.