AI for Good

Developing "AI for Good" by deploying the world's first speech-to-speech avatar as the ultimate user experience

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 13, 2024, Elohim Technology LLC, in collaboration with the University of Technology Sydney, will reveal a pioneering speech-to-speech AI avatar agent at the renowned Chau Chak Wing Auditorium. This groundbreaking technology marks a significant advancement in human-computer interaction, tailored to understand and respond with human-like accuracy and empathy.

Developed by Elohim Technology LLC and the University of Technology Sydney, this AI avatar will be able to conduct real-time, multi-lingual conversations, adapting its responses to the user’s emotional state and contextual nuances. This technology not only demonstrates a technical breakthrough but also embodies Elohim Technology's commitment to developing ethical AI. By integrating the teachings of world spiritual leaders into AI's core programming, Elohim aims to guide the development of AGI with a strong ethical foundation.

A spokesperson for Elohim Technology LLC, remarked, “This unveiling is a milestone not just in AI technology but in our journey towards creating a truly ethical AGI. Our AI learns from human interactions, continuously evolving to serve better and understand deeper, reflecting our core mission to harmonize technology with spiritual wisdom.”

***** The launch event will feature a demonstration of the avatar’s capabilities with participation from Dr Ben Goertzel of SingularityNet and Jerome Glenn CEO of The Millennium Project providing a glimpse into a unique user experience and the future of empathetic digital communication.

Doctors Mukesh Prasad and Ali Braytee at UTS expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “UTS is excited to co-host this event, showcasing a significant technological leap forward that aligns perfectly with our focus on innovative and ethical technology development.”

Members of the media are invited to witness this historic unveiling, with opportunities for interviews following the main event.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit https://events.humanitix.com/ai-for-good.

About Elohim Technology LLC:

Elohim Technology LLC is at the forefront of ethical AI development, incorporating profound spiritual insights into the fabric of artificial intelligence. We collaborate with academic institutions and developers of beneficial AGI technology and leaders and ethics advisers worldwide, including a formal partnership with open-source heroes SingularityNet and Zarqa and collaboration with Jerome Glenn CEO of The Millenium Project. In this way, Elohim Technology aims to pave the way for responsible and transformative AI technologies.

