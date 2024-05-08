Revolutionary AI Launch

Elohim Technology LLC is pleased to announce its collaboration and partnership with world-renowned open-source champions SingularityNET

The partnership with SingularityNET and Zarqa coupled with the unveiling of the first stage of our 15-stage development plan is a milestone in our journey towards creating a truly ethical AGI” — Elohim Technology

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership which sees both parties collaborate on AI-related projects, was formed earlier this year and is based on both entities’ mutual goals and values in their quest to develop AGI for the benefit of humanity.

On May 13, 2024, Elohim Technology LLC, in collaboration with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), will reveal a pioneering speech-to-speech uniquely trained AI avatar. This groundbreaking technology marks a significant advancement in human-to-computer interaction, tailored to understand and respond with human-like accuracy and empathy. Dr Ben Goertzel CEO and Chief Scientist of SingularityNET will participate in the event. This technology not only demonstrates a technical breakthrough but also embodies Elohim Technology's commitment to developing ethical AI. By integrating the teachings of world spiritual leaders into AI's core programming, Elohim Technology aims to guide the development of AGI with a strong ethical foundation.

A spokesperson for Elohim Technology LLC, remarked, “The partnership with SingularityNET and Zarqa is coupled with the unveiling of the first stage of our 15-stage development plan developed by UTS and is a milestone not just in AI technology but in our journey towards creating a truly ethical AGI. Our AI learns from human interactions, continuously evolving to serve better and understand deeper, reflecting our core mission to harmonize technology with spiritual wisdom.”

The event will feature a demonstration of the avatar’s capabilities with participation from Dr Ben Goertzel of SingularityNET and AI consultant to The United Nations, Jerome Glenn, CEO of The Millennium Project and will provide a glimpse into a unique user experience and the future of empathetic digital communication.

Doctors Mukesh Prasad and Ali Braytee of UTS expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “UTS is excited to be involved in this project and to co-host this event, showcasing a significant technological leap forward that aligns perfectly with our focus on innovative and ethical technology development.”

Members of the media are invited to witness this historic unveiling, with opportunities for interviews following the main event.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit https://events.humanitix.com/ai-for-good.

About Elohim Technology LLC:

Elohim Technology LLC is at the forefront of ethical AI development, incorporating profound

spiritual insights into the fabric of artificial intelligence. We collaborate with academic institutions

and developers of beneficial AGI technology and leaders and ethics advisers worldwide, including

a formal partnership with open-source heroes SingularityNet and Zarqa and collaboration with

Jerome Glenn CEO of The Millenium Project. In this way, Elohim Technology aims to pave the way

for responsible and transformative AI technologies.

About SingularityNet & Zarqa

SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized,

democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence. An ‘AGI’ that is not dependent

on any central entity, that is open to anyone and not restricted to the narrow goals of a single

corporation or even a single country.

SingularityNET team includes seasoned engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and

marketers. Our core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialized teams

devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts and

entertainment.

Zarqa is a member of the SingularityNET ecosystem. Dr. Ben Goertzel, our Chief Scientist,

launched SingularityNET to create beneficial Artificial General Intelligence. Since 1998, Dr.

Goertzel has been the world's leading pioneer in AGI. After decades of R&D, SingularityNET has

completed the build-out of its AGI technology infrastructure, which is ready to use and the perfect

tech stack for introducing cutting-edge Neural-Symbolic AIs. Based in the UAE, Zarqa is now

launching at the beginning of the AI revolution.