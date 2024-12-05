Lane closures Thursday at WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection

Jackson, Wyo. Winter has settled in Teton County, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews are continuing to work in Jackson near the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 22 and Wyoming State Highway 390, as well as on WYO 22/Teton Pass.

WYO 22 and WYO 390 Snake River Bridge

WYDOT and contract crews from Ames Construction will be placing some new, temporary lane markings at the intersection on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The work will require lane closures controlled by flaggers. Drivers will see one-way traffic while the work is underway and should expect delays in the evening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The work is scheduled for one night.

Drivers are advised to be extra cautious of roadside workers and expect delays in the evening.

For more information about the ongoing work at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

WYO 22 Teton Pass

WYDOT and Ames are also continuing work on the Big Fill Slide at mile marker 12.8. Crews are still working to place lightweight fill at the detour site as the weather allows. Drivers will continue to see activity in the area for the next few weeks, weather permitting, and are asked to be aware of construction signs, traffic control devices, and roadside workers.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.