NUPI Americas, Inc. expanding Hampton County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – NUPI Americas, Inc. (NUPI), a plastic fabrication company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Hampton County. The company’s $7 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

Part of Nupi Industrie Italiane S.p.A., NUPI specializes in the manufacturing, sales, and marketing of NIRON, ELOFIT, and SMARTFLEX branded multilayer plastic pipes and associated fittings for hot water, cold water and gasoline. The company is based in Texas and established a warehouse and operations center in Early Branch in 2016.

Located at 314 Commerce Parkway in Early Branch, NUPI will double the size of its existing facility, expanding production capability with additional tooling and an expanded production area.

Operations are expected to be online in 2028. Individuals interested in joining the NUPI team should contact Sandra Garcia (Sandra.Garcia@nupius.com).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are now in the third phase of our production expansion in Hampton County, South Carolina. The journey began in 2016 when we acquired the Hampton County spec building, initially focusing on importing goods from Italy. In 2020, our first expansion doubled the facility’s size and allowed us to begin manufacturing pipes domestically. This third phase adds 50,000 square feet of building space and represents a capital investment of over $7 million. It will enable us to produce fittings in the U.S., creating 30 new jobs and reducing reliance on imported goods. By increasing local production, we aim to better support the growth of our plastic pressure fluid transport systems. We are deeply grateful for the continued support from the state of South Carolina and Hampton County in our expansion efforts.” -NUPI Americas President and CEO Marco Genoni

“NUPI Americas’ announcement today is further proof that our existing companies continue to recognize South Carolina as a place where they can find sustained success. This expansion is another win for our state’s dynamic manufacturing industry, and we celebrate NUPI’s $7 million investment in Hampton County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to NUPI Americas on expanding operations in Hampton County to increase production and meet growing demand for its products. We are grateful for NUPI’s commitment to creating opportunities for South Carolinians and look forward to the company’s continued growth in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“NUPI is an important member of our industrial community and a major employer. We are grateful for their continued investment in our people as their operations flourish in Hampton County. Each of the 30 jobs in this expansion will create a better opportunity and brighter future for a family in the region.” -Hampton County Council Chairman Dr. Roy Hollingsworth

“We look forward to working with NUPI as they once again expand their operations in the Southern Carolina region of our state. NUPI’s growing operations in Hampton County are a testament to the strength of our workforce and our business climate, and we thank them for their commitment to future growth.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

FIVE FAST FACTS