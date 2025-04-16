Heidelberg Materials North America growing South Carolina footprint with new aggregates distribution terminal in Colleton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Heidelberg Materials North America(Heidelberg Materials), a leading supplier of building materials, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new aggregates distribution terminal in Colleton County. The company’s $7.3 million investment will create eight new jobs.

With more than a century of experience, Heidelberg Materials supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt and other building materials to customers throughout North America. The company currently operates more than 450 North American locations, including 16 in South Carolina, and employs approximately 9,000 people.

Heidelberg Materials will construct a 71-acre aggregates distribution terminal, located at 1616 Red Bank Road in Walterboro, to market crushed stone. With direct access to the Palmetto Railways Salkehatchie Subdivision rail line, the new operation will enhance the company’s Southeast distribution network.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Heidelberg Materials team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Our new rail distribution terminal in Colleton County will enable Heidelberg Materials to efficiently and more sustainably supply much-needed construction aggregates to this growing market. The new aggregate depot will be complementary to our recent acquisition of Giant Cement. We are pleased to make this investment in the area and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina.” -Heidelberg Materials North America Southeast Region President Scott Dickson

“We are proud that Heidelberg Materials continues to do business in South Carolina and invest in communities across our state. This announcement underscores the strength of South Carolina’s workforce and economic climate, and we congratulate Heidelberg Materials on this new operation in Colleton County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is a place where companies come to thrive, and Heidelberg Materials’ decision to invest in another South Carolina community is a testament to that. With access to a major rail network, Colleton County will be an excellent location for the company’s new operation, and we are grateful for Heidelberg Materials’ commitment to our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited to announce that Heidelberg Materials is establishing a facility here in Colleton County. This investment by a Fortune 500 company brings new opportunities to our area, utilizing key infrastructure assets such as rail access and the Interstate 95 corridor. We look forward to working with them as a valued community partner.” -Colleton County Council Chairman Scott Biering

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Heidelberg Materials to our region of South Carolina, and we appreciate the jobs and investment that their operation will bring to our communities. The access to rail infrastructure with our partners at Palmetto Railways was integral in Heidelberg’s site selection. We congratulate Heidelberg and Colleton County on this exciting announcement, and we look forward to working with the company and the county in a continued successful partnership.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

“Palmetto Railways welcomes and looks forward to serving Heidelberg Materials North America along our Salkehatchie Subdivision rail line. This 40-mile short line enhances distribution connectivity with CSX in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. The opportunity to collaborate with Heidelberg, Colleton County and SouthernCarolina Alliance is a prime example of how we keep business on track.” -Palmetto Railways President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick McCrory

FIVE FAST FACTS