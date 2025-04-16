Lift-Tek expanding Oconee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lift Technologies, Inc. (Lift-Tek), a material handling manufacturer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Oconee County. As a subsidiary of Cascade Corporation, the company’s multimillion-dollar investment will create 41 new jobs.

Founded in 1999, Lift-Tek designs and manufactures masts, carriages, integral sideshifters and fork positioners for the material handling market. The company’s products are used in industrial trucks, automated guided vehicles, telehandlers, forklifts and more.

Lift-Tek will add 110,000 square feet to its existing manufacturing facility, located at 7040 South Highway 11 in Westminster, and invest in updated production equipment.

Operations are expected to be online in January 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Lift-Tek team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Oconee County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Lift-Tek manufacturing facility. This project will not only enhance operational capabilities but also reinforce Lift-Tek and Cascade’s commitment to innovation and growth. We look forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on the team and the community.” -Cascade Corporation and Lift-Tek President and CEO Davide Roncari

“Today’s announcement from Lift-Tek is another win for our state’s thriving advanced manufacturing industry. This impressive investment in Oconee County and the 41 jobs it will create reinforce Lift-Tek's commitment to South Carolina, and we look forward to the company’s continued success in the community and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Lift-Tek’s decision to expand operations in Oconee County reflects the strength of South Carolina’s workforce and business-friendly environment. We are pleased to see Lift-Tek continuing to thrive in the Upstate and congratulate the company on this latest investment in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am pleased that long-time community partner Lift-Tek has chosen to expand its existing operations, reaffirming their commitment to Oconee County and the state of South Carolina. As an integral part of our business community for decades, this significant investment will create 41 new jobs. This announcement is yet another testament to our remarkable workforce and the business climate we have in Oconee County and our state.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

Oconee County couldn’t be more excited and appreciative that Lift-Tek has chosen to significantly invest and grow their Westminster facility. The expansion is a reflection of Oconee’s excellent business climate, skilled workforce and support the county provides to our existing industry. Lift-Tek and Oconee County have enjoyed an outstanding partnership for nearly 40 years, and we look forward to building on and continuing that relationship well into the future. -Oconee Economic Alliance President and CEO Jamie Gilbert

