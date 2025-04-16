Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Dr. Battle-Bryant as Director of Statewide Workforce Development

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Dr. Rebecca Battle-Bryant as the first director of the Office of Statewide Workforce Development housed within the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce:

“Dr. Rebecca Battle-Bryant’s confirmation as the first director of the Office of Statewide Workforce Development will greatly help align South Carolina’s workforce efforts,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “With thousands of new jobs being created each year, her experience will help us build a more coordinated workforce development system, serving as a powerful tool as we bring even more investment and good-paying jobs to South Carolina.”