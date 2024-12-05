Automotive supplier grows South Carolina footprint in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Today, the South Carolina Department of Commerce announced Magna International (Magna), a mobility technology company and one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space, is growing its South Carolina footprint. The company will establish a new satellite operation and expand its existing operation in Greenville County. Magna’s combined investment of approximately $200 million will create around 200 new jobs across both facilities starting in 2025.

Magna’s new 625,000-square-foot facility located at 923 Matrix Parkway in Piedmont, along with the additional funding to expand its existing facility, represents a significant commitment to the local economy. Operations at the new facility are expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

Both Piedmont facilities will produce automotive components for cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Individuals interested in joining the Magna team should visit the company’s careers page.

For the company’s new facility, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project and awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of facility set up and improvements.

QUOTES

“Magna has been part of the Greenville County community for over 30 years, benefiting from the region's skilled and diverse workforce that drives our innovation and customer value. We look forward to further growth and continuing to be an integral part of this vibrant community.” -Magna Body and Chassis Group President John O’Hara

“Magna International’s latest investment in Greenville County further solidifies our state’s reputation as an automotive powerhouse. We celebrate the new opportunities this announcement will create for our people and look forward to the company’s continued success in our state for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Magna International is a substantial win for Greenville County and South Carolina. Magna’s decision to grow its operations and create new jobs in our state is a testament to our highly skilled workforce, and we are excited to support the company as it furthers its South Carolina legacy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Magna International’s decision to expand and establish new operations in Greenville County highlights our community’s appeal as a center for advanced manufacturing. This significant investment reflects the confidence global companies like Magna place in our skilled workforce and the support we offer. We are excited to see Magna’s continued growth and the positive impact it will bring to Greenville County." -Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp

FIVE FAST FACTS