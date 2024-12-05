Submit Release
UPDATED LOCATION: Gov. Henry McMaster’s Schedule: Thursday, December 5, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster's schedule for December 5 includes the following:

Thursday, December 5 at 6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 81st annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation meeting, Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grand Dunes – Atlantic Ballroom, 8400 Costa Verde Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

