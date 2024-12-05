THE ROSIE NETWORK LAUNCHES ANNUAL HOLIDAY BUYING GUIDE: SUPPORT MILITARY-OWNED BUSINESSES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Deon Green, the founder of Dee Luxe Nails, embodies resilience, creativity, and an entrepreneurial spirit shaped by her background as a veteran.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rosie Network, a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military-connected entrepreneurs, proudly announces the release of its annual Holiday Buying Guide, Sponsored by USAA Small Business Insurance. This carefully curated guide showcases an inspiring array of products and services offered by active-duty, veteran, and military spouse-owned businesses, making it easier than ever to shop with purpose this holiday season.The Holiday Buying Guide is a one-stop resource for discovering unique, high-quality gifts while supporting military families and their small businesses. From handcrafted goods and artisanal treats to professional services and bespoke gifts, the guide reflects the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication of those who have served our nation.“This holiday season, we encourage everyone to consider the impact of their purchasing decisions,” said Lura Poggi, Executive Director of The Rosie Network. “By shopping military-owned, you’re finding meaningful gifts for your loved ones and helping military families achieve financial stability and self-sufficiency. It’s a powerful way to say ‘thank you’ for their service.”Why Shop Military-Owned?• Support Financial Independence: Every purchase contributes directly to the success of military-connected entrepreneurs.• Celebrate Innovation: Military-owned businesses often reflect creativity, resilience, and dedication, delivering exceptional products and services.• Give with Purpose: Shopping military-owned amplifies your impact by supporting those who have served and sacrificed for our country.The guide is available now on The Rosie Network’s website and includes businesses spanning diverse industries such as apparel, home décor, wellness, and more. It is free to access and designed to make holiday shopping easy, meaningful, and impactful.About The Rosie NetworkThe Rosie Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to empowering active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses through entrepreneurial programs. For over a decade, we have supported military families in achieving their dreams of small business ownership, fostering financial independence, and strengthening communities nationwide.This holiday season, join The Rosie Network in making a difference. Shop the Holiday Buying Guide and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of military-connected entrepreneurs.Access the Holiday Buying Guide Today!

