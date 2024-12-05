Combined Glossary of Legal Terms Now Available

An expanded glossary of legal terms is now available for use by the public and staff. The single glossary database combines all individual glossaries previously created through publications on the Judicial Branch website. Searching under the “Type” allows the user to narrow the results to those found in topic specific glossaries.

Note: 1) Some of the types were combined to make the database easier to navigate, such as the county court guardian glossary and the county court conservator glossary are under one “type” of “Guardian and Conservator”; 2) At this time, the previous glossaries, in their existing locations, are currently still accessible; and 3) The glossary may not contain all legal terms.

You may search the glossary by:

Entering a term in the “Keyword Search” field.

Choosing a “Type” from the drop-down list such as “Estate” or “Small Claims.”

Choosing the beginning letter in the “Filter by Letter” drop-down list to display only the terms that start with that letter.

A combination of these search options can be used to provide a more defined result.

The hard work and support of the Access to Justice Commission, Self-Represented Litigation Committee, judges, stakeholders, and AOCP staff have resulted in a resource that will enable the public and staff to find the definitions of many legal terms and synonyms and plain language options to promote more understandable written materials and resources.

Review the searchable glossary here: https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/public/glossary

There are currently additional links found in the sub-categories under the Self-help “Legal Resources and Information,” and the “Public” page accessed through the home page.