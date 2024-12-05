ATLANTA – During the 2024 Governor’s Public Safety Awards (GPSA), DCS Task Force Officer (TFO) Cedric Montgomery of the DCS Special Operations Unit, was honored for his extraordinary heroism. This special ceremony took place on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Georgia, celebrating the outstanding contributions of those in public safety.

The Governor’s Public Safety Award recognizes public safety professionals who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect the lives and property of Georgia’s citizens. This distinguished event highlights remarkable acts of bravery and significant contributions to the public safety profession every year.

TFO Montgomery’s recognition stems from his life-saving actions the morning of October 24, 2023 where he encountered a life-threatening emergency while reporting for duty. Spotting a distressed mother near a vehicle engulfed in flames, Officer Montgomery discovered her three children—an infant, a four-year-old, and an eight-year-old—trapped inside.

With flames intensifying, Officer Montgomery acted swiftly with the mother and oldest child to rescue the infant and four-year-old. When the eight-year-old became stuck inside the car, Officer Montgomery used his service weapon to break the back window, creating an escape route. After pulling the child from the burning vehicle and extinguishing flames on her clothing, EMS arrived to provide care.

Officer Montgomery who suffered burns and cuts was taken to the local hospital, treated and released the same day. His quick thinking and bravery prevented a devastating tragedy, safely reuniting three children with their mother and loving family.

TFO Montgomery, a native of Columbus, Georgia, embodies a deep passion for serving others. Reflecting on receiving this distinguished award, he said, “It’s humbling to be recognized, but more importantly, it’s rewarding to know that I helped a family stay together. This is what we sign up for – to be there for those who cannot help themselves.”

Reflecting on TFO Montgomery’s bravery, DCS Task Force Commander Chip Atchely stated, “Cedric embodies the dedication and integrity we strive for in every DCS Officer. He exemplifies the willingness to go above and beyond the call for those in our communities. This incident is just one example of how his character and bravery led to a positive outcome and we are fortunate to have him on our team.”

TFO Cedric Montgomery, along with seventeen other individuals from across the state, are recipients of the 2024 class of the Governor’s Public Safety Awards. They join a distinguished group of law enforcement and first responder professionals recognized for their exceptional contributions to the profession and acts of heroism.

