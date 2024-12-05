Discover the Ozark Chinquapin with MDC virtually on Dec. 11

WINONA, Mo. – Learn more about the endangered Ozark Chinquapin during Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free-to-attend virtual program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

“The Ozark Chinquapin was once a major player in our Ozarks forests; often it was the dominant tree species on many ridge tops and rocky slopes,” said AJ Hendershott, MDC Regional Education Supervisor, and program instructor. “The decline of the species had major effects on local wildlife food webs and traditional cultural uses.”

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202977. Seats are limited.

“We’ll look at this unique tree’s place in our local ecology and highlight the foundation’s research and outreach, he said. “There are many ways local citizens can help conservation efforts. We invite interested nature enthusiasts to join us and learn about this worthy effort.”

Participants will receive the virtual program link at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive this link.

Learn more about the Ozark Chinquapin online at ozarkchinquapinmembership.org.

Find more free MDC events near you online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Kh.