Snowplow simulators help ADOT prep for winter storms

PHOENIX – When winter storms roll through Arizona, driving can be more difficult because of reduced visibility and slicker roads. Because of this, the Arizona Department of Transportation often encourages motorists to delay travel plans. But one group of people – ADOT’s snowplow operators – don’t have the option to stay off highways. In fact, they’re sent into the teeth of storms, tasked with clearing highways as quickly and safely as possible.

That’s why, as part of ADOT’s preparations for the winter season, snowplow operators have been training on snowplow simulators since September.

ADOT has more than 400 trained snowplow operators to operate 200 snowplows that work around the clock when snowstorms hit. Last winter, operators covered about 1 million miles in snowplows across the state.

ADOT’s snowplow simulators, located in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Holbrook, can be programmed with hundreds of scenarios that imitate what operators encounter along their routes on Arizona highways. A simulation may have an operator plowing roads that mimic interstates, like I-40 and I-17 in Flagstaff, or two-lane highways in urban and rural environments, among other variables.

It’s a convenient and effective way for the operators to get a feel for how snowplows run without the risk of damaging equipment and to get practice in before snow falls.

“These simulators react in real-time, allowing our operators to learn how the equipment responds under different conditions,” Mario Ortega, ADOT training delivery manager, said. “They’re an important tool to help us prepare for winter storms and that leads to safer highways during the winter.”

Instructors can alter the conditions of the simulation, changing from daytime or nighttime, adding iciness to the roads or affecting the visibility by simulating rain or snow. Some scenarios are designed to train operators to constantly scan their surroundings and might include an animal darting into the roadway or a car cutting off a snowplow.

“In these sorts of situations, it forces the operator to ask themselves ‘What would I do and how would I react?’ The simulators help train our employees and prepare them so they can operate the machinery more safely — and ultimately help keep the traveling public safer,” Ortega said.

Every year, ADOT snowplow operators are required to run through a refresher course on the simulator and complete a series of “winter readiness” classes that cover safety protocols, the different parts of the snowplow, plowing techniques and more. All operators have a commercial driver license.

Drivers of passenger cars can also do their part to keep everyone safer if they choose to travel during a snowstorm by:

Always staying at least four car-lengths behind a snowplow.

Never attempting to pass a snowplow, to prevent crashing into the massive vehicle.

ADOT reminds travelers to prepare for winter conditions. The safest thing to do if a snowstorm is coming is to delay travel until it passes. For those that choose to travel in winter storms, ensure that your vehicle is in good working order with tires equipped to handle winter weather and pack an emergency travel kit.

Get more information and tips for driving in winter weather at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

For the latest highway conditions, visit ADOT’s 511 Travel Information site or download the AZ511 app (free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store) to check highway information before leaving. Ensure that your vehicle is in good working order with tires equipped to handle snow and pack an emergency travel kit.