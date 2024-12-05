Invisible Sensors Lead to Fewer Falls for Seniors - Menno Place and Esprit-ai Team Up for Pilot Project

Menno Place Partners with Esprit-ai to Implement Innovative System Aimed at Reducing Falls, Enhancing Sleep Quality, and Improving Resident Safety

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menno Place, a leading campus of care in British Columbia, is excited to announce a new partnership with Esprit-ai Inc., an innovator in AI-driven eHealth solutions. This collaboration will launch a three-month Pilot focused on improving safety, health outcomes, and quality of life for residents in long-term care.The Pilot will test the use of advanced bed sensors developed by Esprit-ai, integrated with an AI-powered alert system. These sensors, which do not use cameras, provide non-invasive, real-time monitoring of residents’ sleep patterns.This technology enables care staff to more effectively track sleep quality, identify when residents need repositioning to prevent bedsores, quickly respond to falls, and attend to restless residents—all while maintaining privacy and without disturbing residents who are sleeping soundly.By tracking sleep quality, the system will also alert day-shift staff to residents who may be at an increased risk of falling due to poor sleep the previous night, empowering caregivers to take proactive steps in preventing accidents."Falls remain the leading cause of injury-related death among Canadian seniors, and hospital stays following falls often keep residents out of their familiar environment for extended periods," said Dr. Pooja Mishra, Executive Director of Care at Menno Place. "This partnership with Esprit-ai is an important part of our ongoing efforts to reduce falls, improve resident safety, and support residents in aging in place with dignity."Esprit-ai’s platform offers real-time data to caregivers, enabling them to make informed decisions that improve both the safety and care of residents. The system has already delivered measurable improvements in other long-term care settings, including reductions in falls and pressure ulcers.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Menno Place and support their team with our cutting-edge AI solutions ,” said Patrick Tan, CEO of Esprit-ai Inc. “Our technology is designed to help care teams identify risks early, providing a higher level of proactive care and ensuring better outcomes for residents.”Menno Place is committed to enhancing the well-being of its residents, always seeking new ways to improve their comfort, safety, and overall quality of life. This partnership with Esprit-ai represents a significant step forward in delivering high-quality, compassionate care while offering families greater peace of mind.About Esprit-ai Inc.Esprit-ai is a leader in eHealth innovation, specializing in AI-driven solutions that reduce falls and pressure ulcers in long-term care facilities. Their mission is to improve patient outcomes and empower healthcare providers with real-time actionable insights through advanced technology. For more information please see https://esprit-ai.com About Menno PlaceAs BC’s first campus of care-and now one of the largest, Menno Place is home to over 700 seniors living in long-term care, assisted living, and independent living. Menno Place is committed to offering compassionate and high-quality care in a nurturing environment where residents can thrive.For more information, please contact:Jasmine HarrisMarketing Manager, Esprit-ai Inc.jasmineh@esprit-ai.com

