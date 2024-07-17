Esprit-ai Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Drive Innovation and Product Market Fit in Senior Healthcare
This strategic move aims to enhance innovation and product market fit specifically in the senior healthcare space.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esprit-ai, a Canadian company dedicated to helping seniors live longer, healthier, and safer lives, is proud to announce the formation of its new Healthcare Advisory Board. This strategic move aims to enhance innovation and product market fit specifically in the senior healthcare space. The board is composed of esteemed professionals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Esprit-ai's mission.
Steven Robertson, MSc, ICD.D leads technology and innovation at Responsive Group and is an experienced Senior Technology Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry, particularly in post-acute healthcare technologies. As a Member of several boards of directors, Steven has been instrumental in delivering innovative strategic initiatives to Canada's healthcare industry. His expertise in leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, and sales management will be invaluable as Esprit-ai ramps up the feature set of the Esprit-ai Sense™ Smart Bed Alarm and introduces new SaaS services focused on wandering, pressure ulcers, sleep quality, and fall prevention.
In addition to his current roles with several LTPAC technology companies, Steven was the co-founder of both CareWorx, and MealSuite, where he led the growth of technology innovations and strategic business development. His board of directors experience along with his ICD.D designation will be a great benefit to this advisory board.
Dr. Frank Knoefel serves as the Bruyère Research Institute Chair in Research in Technology for Aging in Place and a physician at the Bruyère Memory Clinic. With over 30 years of experience providing bilingual care to aging Canadians with both physical and cognitive challenges, Dr. Knoefel has focused his clinical practice on caring for older Canadians with cognitive challenges for the past 20 years. He holds appointments in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Ottawa and Systems and Computer Engineering at Carleton University. Dr. Knoefel has extensive hospital administration experience, having served as Medical Director of Geriatric Rehabilitation, Chief of Medical Staff, and Vice-President of Medical Affairs at Bruyère.
Dr. Knoefel’s research is centered on the use of sensors to facilitate aging in place, including bed-based sensors to monitor physical well-being and technology to support cognition. His work on home sensors to monitor daily activities and the use of artificial intelligence to maintain independence is pioneering in the field. He is the co-founder of the TAFETA and AGE-WELL NCE Inc. SAM3 National Innovation Hub programs and currently leads the AGE-WELL Challenge Area for Cognitive Health and Dementia. Dr. Knoefel has over 150 peer-reviewed publications and his research has been cited over 3,300 times. He recently led the publication of a book on Supportive Smart Homes. He is also an active speaker at conferences and community events, including the Dementia Society of Ottawa.
Andrew McDonald is the Chief Product and Technology Officer at AlayaCare and brings a wealth of experience in driving technological and product innovation as well as scaling up SaaS companies. Currently serving as the Chief Product and Technology Officer at AlayaCare, Andrew leads a team that is delivering the most advanced and innovative home health care software. AlayaCare offers an end-to-end solution that spans clinical documentation, back-office functionality, client and family portals, and mobile care worker functionality. With a fast-growing team of more than 500 employees and offices in Canada, the USA, and Australia, AlayaCare is dedicated to enabling the care we want our loved ones to receive in the place they call home.
Prior to his role at AlayaCare, Andrew was the Chief Product Officer at Kinaxis, where he played a key role in delivering agility and confidence in decision-making across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. His work helped global customers in various industries, including consumer products, life sciences, high tech, automotive, aerospace, defence, industrial, and retail, to plan better, act faster, and remove waste. Andrew's deep understanding of both the healthcare and technology sectors will be crucial in guiding Esprit-ai’s efforts to introduce new services and expand into the home care market.
Esprit-ai is committed to providing technology solutions that allow seniors to age in place while giving caregivers peace of mind that their loved ones are safe and well-protected. By leveraging micro-motion technology, Esprit-ai ensures continuous monitoring and safety for seniors, aiming to improve their quality of life.
Esprit-ai's current strategic goals include enhancing the feature set of the Esprit-ai Sense Smart Bed Alarm for existing customers and launching new SaaS services that address critical aspects of senior care such as wandering prevention, pressure ulcer management, sleep quality improvement, and fall prevention. Additionally, the advisory board will play a pivotal role in developing a plan to enter the active living space, broadening the impact of Esprit-ai's innovative solutions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Steven Robertson, Dr. Frank Knoefel, and Andrew McDonald to our Advisory Board," says Patrick Tan, CEO of Esprit-ai. "Their combined expertise in technology and healthcare will be instrumental in driving our mission forward and ensuring that our products meet the highest standards of innovation and market relevance."
For more information about Esprit-ai and its mission to enhance senior healthcare through innovative technology, please visit https://esprit-ai.com
