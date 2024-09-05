Esprit-ai Strengthens Advisory Board to Propel Company Growth and Market Expansion

Esprit-ai, a leading Canadian company dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors is proud to announce the further expansion of its Advisory Board

OTTAWA, MT, CANADA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esprit-ai, a leading Canadian company dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors through cutting-edge technology , is proud to announce the further expansion of its Advisory Board. Complementing the sector expertise of existing Steven Robertson from Responsive Group, Dr. Frank Knoefel from Bruyere Research and Andrew McDonald from AlayaCare these newly appointed advisors bring additional experience to scale the company’s R&D, sales, and marketing operations while guiding its efforts in securing additional funding for future growth.Joining the Esprit-ai Advisory Board are:Ashleigh Kennedy, Founder and CSO of Neurovine, brings her deep knowledge in AI-driven healthcare solutions. Her successful track record in raising capital and developing innovative health technologies will be pivotal as Esprit-ai enhances its product offerings and scales its operations.Gelu Ticala, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Kinaxis, whose expertise in scaling complex software systems will be valuable as Esprit-ai advances its technological capabilities. Gelu's insights will guide the company in optimizing its R&D efforts and ensuring that its products remain at the forefront of the senior care industry.Doug Michaelides, President and Principal Consultant at PLATFORM MARKETING, will advise on strategies for driving Esprit-ai's sales and marketing initiatives. His extensive strategic planning and go-to-market experience will support the company's efforts in expanding its customer base and increasing its market share.The expanded Advisory Board is composed of seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of experience in technology, healthcare, and business management. These experts will collaborate with Esprit-ai to accelerate its innovation roadmap , expand its market presence, and ensure the successful execution of its growth strategies."We are thrilled to expand our Advisory Board with such a distinguished group of experts," said Patrick Tan, CEO of Esprit-ai. "Their combined expertise will be instrumental in guiding our efforts to scale and grow our operations, ensuring that Esprit-ai remains a leader in the senior healthcare technology space."Esprit-ai is committed to providing innovative solutions that allow seniors to age in place safely and comfortably. With the support of its expanded Advisory Board, acceptance into the Communitech and CAN Health Long-Term Care Innovation and Scaling Network, the company is well-positioned to achieve its strategic goals and continue its mission to improve the quality of life for seniors.For more information about Esprit-ai’s existing advisory board: https://esprit-ai.com/esprit-ai-announces-formation-of-advisory-board-to-drive-innovation-and-product-market-fit-in-senior-healthcare/ For more information on Esprit-ai’s solutions: https://esprit-ai.com or contact Jasmine Harris, Marketing Manager at jasimeh@esprit-ai.com.

