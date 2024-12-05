Better conditions for foreign researchers and doctoral students to work in Sweden

Yesterday, Minister for Migration Johan Forssell was presented with a memorandum entitled Bättre migrationsrättsliga regler för forskare och studenter (‘Better migration regulations for researchers and students’). It contains proposals with a view to improving the migration regulations for foreign researchers and doctoral and other serious students, and to counteract abuse of residence permits for studies.

“Sweden must be an attractive destination for talent and international expertise. This is an important step in the Government’s efforts to improve conditions for foreign researchers and doctoral students to work in Sweden and stay here. At the same time, it’s important to ensure that residence permits for studies are only granted to those who actually intend to study, to counteract abuse of the system. I welcome these proposals and am now looking forward to sending them out for consultation,” says Mr Forssell.

Under the proposals, foreign researchers and doctoral students would be eligible for permanent residence permits more quickly. They would also have greater opportunities to change the grounds for their residence permits once in the country, and to travel in and out of the country while the Swedish Migration Agency is considering their case.

To reduce the risk of abuse of residence permits for studies, it is proposed that the possibilities for foreign students to work alongside their studies be restricted. There would also be greater requirements for foreign students to progress in their studies or risk their residence permits being withdrawn or not extended.

It is proposed in the memorandum that the legislative amendments enter into force on 1 March 2026.