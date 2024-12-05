Joint press release by the Nordic-Baltic countries and Armenia

On 5 December, the Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers and representatives met with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Valletta.

The Nordic-Baltic countries reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening relations and expressed strong support for Armenia’s ambition to deepen ties with the EU and its European partners.

Armenia shares the democratic values and respect for human rights that underpin the Nordic-Baltic and European communities. The Nordic-Baltic countries commend Armenia’s commitment to democratic reforms and will continue to support Armenia’s reform efforts.

The Nordic-Baltic countries in the EU look forward to the adoption of a new and ambitious Partnership Agenda between the EU and Armenia in line with the European Council’s conclusions of October 2023 on strengthening EU-Armenia relations in all dimensions. The Nordic-Baltic countries recognise the OSCE’s commitment to continued engagement with Armenia in all three dimensions of security.

The Nordic-Baltic countries support efforts to reach a sustainable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and in accordance with the Almaty Declaration, and welcome initiatives, including the Crossroads of Peace project, to increase connectivity and economic cooperation in the region.