Royal Order of the Polar Star presented to US Secretary of State Blinken

Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard has presented the Royal Order of the Polar Star to US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

The Royal Order of the Polar Star was conferred on Mr Blinken, along with nine other foreign citizens, on 22 October 2024. Mr Blinken was awarded the Order for his significant contributions in support of Sweden’s NATO accession.

“This distinction is an expression of Sweden’s gratitude for Secretary Blinken’s efforts in connection with Sweden joining NATO,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

Ms Malmer Stenergard presented the Royal Order of the Polar Star on behalf of HM The King in connection with the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on 5–6 December in Valletta.