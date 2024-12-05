National Statement by Sweden at the OSCE 31st Ministerial Council

SWEDEN, December 5 - Excellencies,

We strongly condemn Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. This war is a flagrant violation of International law, as well as of OSCE principles and commitments. We repeat our demand on Russia to immediately stop its aggression and withdraw all of its forces from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

Russia’s hybrid attacks against democratic countries have broadened and intensified. We also see how they use disinformation and propaganda to achieve their goals and we must not accept their lies.

Russia is and will remain a serious threat to our security for the foreseeable future.

Excellencies,

Ukraine is fighting for its own freedom; and for the security of all our countries. Supporting Ukraine therefore must remain our main foreign policy task.

Our financial, military, and civil support will continue. We will do all in our power to ensure Ukraine’s rightful future as a member of the EU and its integration in the Euro-Atlantic security structures. It is the right of every state to choose its own security arrangements.

Any future peace initiatives can only be made upon Ukraine’s own demand, be based on International law, and in line with the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Lasting peace and security require accountability, including for the crime of aggression. Russia must and will be held to account. We support OSCE’s accountability efforts, including through ODIHR’s monitoring activities, its open approach to civil society and the tools under the Moscow and Vienna Mechanisms.

Excellencies,

The clear messages from Warsaw Human Dimension Conference and the civil society conference here in Malta confirm the worrisome democratic backsliding and violations of human rights in parts of the OSCE area.

We call on the Belarusian regime to end its repression, release all political prisoners and detainees immediately and unconditionally, to respect media freedom and civil society, and start an inclusive national dialogue.

We call on Russia to abide by International law, including International humanitarian law and International human rights law, as well as its OSCE Human Dimension commitments and to release the detained OSCE SMM staff members.

I would also like to reiterate our support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Georgian people have once again taken to the streets to reaffirm their aspirations for joining the European Union.

I remind Georgia of its obligations under International human rights conventions, including the rights to freedom of assembly and expression.

Excellencies,

I thank Minister Borg and his team, and express my gratitude to OSCE staff, the former Secretary General and heads of the autonomous institutions for their dedicated work.

The work by the autonomous institutions has our strongest support. Human rights, democracy and the rule of law are at the core of OSCE’s comprehensive concept of security.

And I welcome Finland as incoming Chair. Dear Elina, as your close friend and ally, you can count on Sweden’s support in defending OSCE’s principles and commitments and seeking accountability for Russia’s war. And we look forward to chairing the Human Dimension Committee next year.

I thank you.