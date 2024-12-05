Submit Release
AI Commission has presented proposals to the Government

SWEDEN, December 5 - Press release from Ministry of Finance

The Government has been presented with the AI Commission’s proposals for measures to help strengthen the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Sweden.

“AI has huge potential to improve the welfare system, enhance the quality of public services and strengthen Sweden’s competitiveness. We must take the lead in the development and use of AI. It will be extremely interesting to read these proposals,” says Minister for Public Administration Erik Slottner.

The AI Commission’s work has brought together numerous actors from both the private and public sectors to analyse the conditions for AI in large parts of society. Its assignment included making specific proposals to develop the use of AI in public administration, facilitate innovation and contribute to safe and ethical technological development. 

The Commission was also tasked with analysing and describing AI in a large number of different areas. Examples include how technology could be used to protect democratic processes from malign influence, how skills supply can be strengthened and what role Sweden could occupy in international cooperation.

The Commission presents a total of 75 different proposals for measures including new inquiries, assignments to government agencies and expanded central government commitments in the form of financing.

