Report Details School Districts' Progress Implementing Cell Phone Policies

Release date: 12/5/2024

More than 60% of districts and community schools have already adopted policies this school year, one year ahead of schedule

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (DEW) today released a report detailing the progress of school districts in creating and implementing policies on the use of cell phones in schools.

In May, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 250. The bill, which also had the support of Lt. Governor Jon Husted and passed through the General Assembly unanimously, requires all schools to adopt a policy governing the use of cell phones by students, with the goal of minimizing student use of cell phones in K-12 schools to the greatest extent possible.

DEW recently sent a survey to all superintendents and community school leaders on the status of local policies. Out of 1,008 school districts and community schools that received the survey, 992 (98%) responded. Of the school districts that responded, 606 (61%) have already adopted formal policies – well ahead of the July 1, 2025, deadline required in state law.

“We know cell phones in schools are harmful for students, both in terms of their performance in the classroom and their mental health,” said Governor DeWine. “I appreciate the schools that have already implemented cell phone policies a full school year before required by law. School leaders who have enacted policies limiting cell phones have already reported an improved focus on academics and, just as importantly, better social connections. To school leaders who have not implemented their cell phone policies yet, I strongly urge you to move as quickly as possible.”

Click here to view the full results of the survey, including the policy adoption status and extent of cell phone restriction for each of the 992 reporting districts and schools. The report also lists the 16 districts that did not respond to the survey.

“I traveled the state this year to hear from school administrators, students, and parents about implementing cell phone policies in schools, and the response was unanimous. You improve student academic performance and reduce bullying and disciplinary issues when you get phones out of the classroom,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “I’m incredibly encouraged to see schools across Ohio adopting cell phone policies ahead of schedule. It’s a great step toward creating focused, engaging learning environments that support students’ success and well-being.”

“Our schools are focused on supporting student wellness while raising academic achievement. Cell phone use during the school day is a detriment to these priorities, and policies restricting cell phone use are critical,” said DEW Director Stephen D. Dackin. “The earlier these policies are put in place locally, the sooner districts can begin seeing what a positive difference this makes.”

Among schools that responded to the survey, 410 (41%) reported their policies disallow cell phone use entirely during standard school hours, while 442 (45%) reported their policies limit cell phone use to specific times during the school day. Some districts noted this aspect of the policy vary by grade.

Under the leadership of the DeWine-Husted administration, DEW has published a model cell phone policy which school districts may choose to utilize to satisfy the requirements of the new law. The model policy prohibits students from using cell phones or similar electronic communications devices on school property during school hours. It also requires that students keep their cell phones in a secure place – such as their locker, a closed backpack, or a storage device provided by the district – at all times when cell phone use is prohibited.

Exceptions are included for students using a cell phone for a documented purpose as part of an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or for monitoring a health concern.

For schools implementing the model policy or a different cell phone policy of their own, DEW has also developed a toolkit with helpful information and resources for school leaders, teachers, families, and students alike. The toolkit includes guidance to support school engagement without cell phones, as well as strategies for families to promote healthy behavior, set expectations for screen time, and reduce cell phone use outside of school.

DEW administered the survey with the support of the Management Council of the Ohio Education Computer Network.