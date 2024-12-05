Gov. Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice host Joyful Night Celebration at Capitol Complex

​ ​ Celebration included lighting of State Christmas Tree, live performances, holiday readings, and fireworks CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice hosted the annual Joyful Night Celebration on the South Steps of the West Virginia State Capitol tonight, which included the lighting of the West Virginia State Christmas Tree, several holiday performances and readings, and fireworks. (More photos to be posted Thursday, Dec. 5.) “It’s hard to put into words how much it means to Cathy and I to celebrate our final Joyful Night as your Governor and First Lady,” Gov. Justice said. “For the past eight years, this celebration has been how we kick off the holidays, and every year, it’s been filled with love, friendship, and the kind of community spirit that makes West Virginia so special. Lighting the State Christmas tree with Cathy one last time is something we’ll hold in our hearts forever. And those surprise fireworks—what a way to cap it all off. Serving as your Governor has been the greatest honor of my life. I’ll hold that near to my heart, not just this holiday season but for the rest of my life. Thank you, West Virginia, for spending another Joyful Night with Cathy, Babydog, and me. ” “Joyful Night is one of my favorite traditions of the year. It’s a beautiful celebration that brings together the incredible talent of our high school bands and choirs, filling the Capitol steps with the spirit of the season,” First Lady Justice said. “Lighting the grand Christmas tree with Jim is always so special, and I was truly surprised—and delighted—by the breathtaking fireworks that followed this year. Moments like these remind me how blessed I’ve been to serve as West Virginia’s First Lady for the past eight years. I am so grateful for the love and warmth of this great state and the opportunity to share these cherished traditions with all of you.” State Christmas Tree

The event culminated with Gov. Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice illuminating the West Virginia State Christmas Tree. The beautiful 54-ft Norway​ Spruce was specially harvested this year from Pocahontas County's Watoga State Park. The West Virginia Division of Forestry, the General Services Division, and the West Virginia Division of Highways all participated in the cutting, transporting, positioning, and decorating of the tree. Performances and readings

Before the tree lighting ceremony, attendees gathered at Lincoln Plaza were entertained by seasonal tunes from the Woodrow Wilson High School Band, Nitro High School Showcats Show Choir, and the Barboursville Elementary Choir. The celebration also featured holiday-themed readings, including an excerpt from "The Christmas Rose" by Braylee Smolder from Winfield High School. The talented Broady Hammers of Barboursville performed a tune on the piano. The Greenbrier East High School Lady Spartans provided a reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas," and Reverend Vince Deed, a member of the West Virginia Senate, delivered a holiday blessing.

