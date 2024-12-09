ViaPath Foundation Opens 2025 Grant Application Process

Foundation dedicated to breaking the cycle of incarceration offers funding for programs working to expand opportunities for at-risk youth and their communities

Incarceration of loved ones has a heartbreaking effect on young people across the nation. The non-profits we support help youth find stability and hope to break free from the incarceration cycle.” — Shirley Moore Smeal

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ViaPath Foundation, an organization committed to caring for at-risk youth, today announced the opening of its latest grant application window. Non-profits are encouraged to apply for $5,000-$15,000 grants to fund new or existing programs that advance the Foundation’s mission by caring for the families of incarcerated individuals. The grant cycle will be open from December 9, 2024 to January 10, 2025. Interested parties can visit the ViaPath Foundation website and submit an application from the “Impact” section.

ViaPath Technologies, the leading correctional technology firm, launched the ViaPath Foundation in 2023 with a goal to support youth impacted by incarceration. Researchers estimate that as many as three-quarters of individuals in prison have minor children and that 11% of children in the U.S. experience parental incarceration at least once during their childhoods.

“Ensuring that the family unit stays strong is a key step toward reducing recidivism,” said Shirley Moore Smeal, Board Chair of the ViaPath Foundation. “Incarceration of loved ones has a heartbreaking effect on the lives of young people across the nation. The non-profits we support help youth find stability and hope to break free from the incarceration cycle.”

The Foundation also consistently supports children in foster care. Although children go into foster care for a variety of reasons, about 20% of children entering foster care have an incarcerated parent. Children with a justice involved parent are at the highest risk of being involved in the child welfare or criminal justice system.

The Foundation’s grants are designed to offer resources to organizations fighting to protect these children and help returning citizens come home to stable, intact families. For more information, applicants can reach out to info@viapath-foundation.org.

###

About ViaPath Foundation

The ViaPath Foundation exists to expand the opportunities and improve the lives of at-risk youth and their communities through resources, positive experiences and community engagement. To learn more, please visit viapathfoundation.org.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.